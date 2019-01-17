Can you help the Police with their enquiries?

Hampshire Police have issued public appeals following two recent incidents in Basingstoke for a fail to stop collision and fatal road accident and as detailed below.

The collision took place at around 5.30am on Monday 14 January when the cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was travelling along Jays Close in Basingstoke.

The vehicle involved, which did not remain at the scene, was described as being black or dark in colour, and the size of a Van, SUV or 4×4. It would have likely sustained damage as a result of the collision.

Did you witness this fail to stop collision which left the cyclist with serious injuries?

In addition, if you know the driver of the vehicle, or this was you, please contact police immediately.

Reference 44190016246.

Police are also appealing for witnesses and information after a 27 year old motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision on the Northbound A30 in Old Basing.

The incident, which involved a white Skoda Superb and a red Yamaha motorcycle, occurred at around 5.20am on Monday January 14 on the A30 at the junction of Ashmoor Lane.

The driver of the Skoda, a 56 year old man from Basingstoke, was arrested and has been released under investigation.

The motorcycle rider, who is also from Basingstoke, was certified dead at the scene.

Reference Operation Bowl.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the above references or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.