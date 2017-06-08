Canadian folk on a wide range of instruments

With Celtic influence and a diverse range of instruments you can guarantee a lively night from Le Vent du Nord.

The Québec-based quartet are lined up to perform at The Haymarket and never fail to delight crowds with their glorious mix of fiddle and foot-tapping, guitar, accordion, piano, bass, hurdy-gurdy and wonderful four part harmonies.

The band delivers catchy songs and tunes, inspired and influenced by Québec traditional folk styles, and their well-polished musical arrangements simply enhance this uplifting repertoire.

Quebec’s most progressive folk band, Le Vent du Nord return with their eighth album entitled Têtu, meaning stubborn or obstinate. For the purpose of clarity the band write Têtu in everyday usage whilst the CD booklet showing Têtu is purely for the group’s artwork.

With Têtu, Le Vent du Nord have remained true to their Québecois roots, whilst at the same time they have introduced new ideas to their music. The album is made up of 15 tracks with subject matter ranging from politics to love and satire.

Songs vary from stripped-down a cappella singing to sophisticated arrangements, including the introduction of a string quartet. Their music is definitely getting sharper, more refined, and ever more thoughtful with every album that passes.

Le Vent Du Nord, meaning Wind from the North, perform traditional Québécois music in French which is heavily influenced by Celtic music from both Ireland and Brittany. The group use a very diverse range of musical instruments augmented by Québécois foot percussion and wonderful vocals presented via a most entertaining, energetic and engaging stage show.

Their repertoire features catchy songs, tunes and original compositions. Adult tickets to the show on Thursday, June 15 cost £21; concession, under 16 and student tickets are £19, which includes a £2 booking fee. To book, call 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.