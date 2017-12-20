Cancer centre will still go ahead

A charity that is working to raise £5million to build a new cancer treatment centre is not backing down after a health body abandoned plans for a new hospital.

The Ark Cancer Centre Charity is sticking to its plan of funding the new centre, having already raised more than £1.5m through various fundraising projects.

This comes after the North and West Hampshire clinical commissioning groups (CCG) decided to not go ahead with plans to build a new £140m hospital off junction 7 of the M3, which would include the new cancer treatment centre.

Last month, the local health body announced that the plans were no longer financially viable and that it is trying to develop and focus on a better system for community-based care.

Now, charity trustee Merv Rees said that despite the U-turn in the plans, the centre can still be built but in an alternative location.

He said: “Ark Cancer Centre Charity launched in 2012 with the goal of raising £5million to help fund a much-needed unique local cancer treatment centre to serve people in the Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) area.

“Achieving that goal is as important today as it was five years ago.

“From the outset, the aspiration has been to build the new cancer treatment centre alongside a new HHFT Critical Treatment Hospital (CTH) on the outskirts of Basingstoke.

“While the junction 7 location has been the preferred option, all involved in the cancer treatment centre project have always stated that if this does not prove to be achievable, we would proceed with exploring an alternative location, most likely on the existing Basingstoke hospital site.”

He said that Alex Whitfield, chief executive of HHFT, which will provide the bulk of the funding, has said the plans for the new centre will still go ahead. He added: “All involved in the project will now look at progressing our alternative option plans.

“We will all do our utmost to secure the best outcome for the people in the HHFT area who deserve and need, access to the best possible cancer care in the best possible environment.

“I am hopeful and confident, that significant progress will be made over the coming months and I have no doubt that Ark Cancer Centre Charity and its supporters will continue to play a key role in delivering a cancer treatment centre that will make a massive difference to the lives of many local people.”