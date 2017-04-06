Cancer charity bike ride launch rakes in the cash

The Ark Cancer Centre Charity had a fabulous fundraising boost thanks to a charity bike ride party that pulled in the pounds.

The Tea Bar in Basingstoke town centre helped launch the Ark to Arc bike ride, which is taking place between July 12 and 16.

The ride takes in the 255 miles from the Ark Conference Centre to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

En route the riders will call in at Alencon, one of Basingstoke’s twin towns.

The launch evening also had an auction and a raffle that between them raised over £4,000.

Star auction prizes included a bike donated by Winklebury Cycles, which attracted a £600 bid, an ipad from the Champion Group and a signed mini rugby ball – signed by England World Cup winner Jason Robinson – donated by Vitality.

Bentley Berkshire put a chauffer-drive trip in a Bentley up for grabs and ended up giving two away to successful bidders – raising a total of £1,500.