Cancer charity pleads for public support after aiding pioneering study

A Basingstoke foundation tasked with aiding in the fight against cancer is appealing to businesses and groups from across the town to make them their charity of the year.

Pelican Cancer Foundation supports medical research and education to improve precision surgery, detection and treatment of different types of cancer but is reliant on on-going funding to do so.

A total of £2.5million has been invested into cancer research by the charity in the past, while this has also been used to train around 13,000 clinicians on courses covering the latest achievements in treatment relating to the illness.

And chief executive Sarah Crane is now pleading with groups, clubs and businesses to fundraise in the foundation’s name and become a ‘Pelican Partner’.

She said: “Pelican would be delighted to hear from businesses and local groups who would like to make us their chosen charity this year.

“It’s a great way of organising some fun events for colleagues and friends, while helping to support research, diagnosis and treatment of below the belt cancers.”

The charity, based in The Ark medical centre, specialises in preventing bowel, liver, bladder and prostate cancer, with work originally funded by Pelican into the latter recently reaching a major breakthrough.

Work led by Professor Hashim Ahmed has found that images of the prostate taken using multi-parametric MRI scans are much more precise in locating cancers.

He received £300,000 in funding from Pelican as a Junior Reach Fellow to carry out the study into using MRI scans, with the results showing that the current method of sending men to have an untargeted biopsy can be unreliable.

This research could save more lives and prevent around 25,000 men across Britain from painful biopsies every year, with Basingstoke residents Stephen Turlin, 58, and Raymond Ripton, 73, among those to benefit from the trial.

Consultant urologist at Hampshire hospitals, Richard Hindley, said: “Without Pelican Cancer Foundation, this work may never have happened.

“They were very influential in funding the early research and getting radiologists involved by putting a lot of work into this project.”

Ms Crane added: “We are delighted to see the ground-breaking results of Hashim’s studies.

“It will make a real difference to so many lives.”

Anyone interested in choosing Pelican as their charity of the year should call 01256 314746 or email admin@pelicancancer.org.