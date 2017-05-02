Cancer-surviving cyclist to ride length of the country for Ark

A keen cyclist who successfully beat cancer is jumping into the saddle to ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Jonathan Hobby, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, will be joined by 13 other riders in the 930-mile mission in aid of the Ark Cancer Charity.

The 51-year-old, who works at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was diagnosed only last September but has since returned to work.

“I had been having difficulties with breathing and a scan revealed I had a tumour the size of a melon in my chest,” said the father-of-four.

“I become seriously ill and needed emergency surgery.

“I then underwent six months of chemotherapy at Basingstoke Hospital.”

Jonathan says although he is “a bit slower than before”, he is undaunted by the challenge that lies ahead.

“I like to ride a bike and I like to test myself,” he said.

“I have been a keen cyclist for 10 years but I have never done the Land’s End to John O’Groats ride before.

“So I thought this would be an interesting and enjoyable challenge.”

The peleton of cyclists will be leaving Land’s End in Cornwall on May 13 for the nine-day ride up to John O’Groats.

They will receive support on the route from a team of volunteers.

To donate in support, visit tinyurl.com/lugtjln.