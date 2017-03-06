Cancer surviving stylist Kate helping others regain their confidence

By her own admission Kate Jones was left filled with “terror and shock” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer nearly 10 years ago.

Aged just 37 at the time and with two young daughters to look after the Whitchurch stylist had to deal with losing her hair, eyebrows and even her eyelashes.

Kate continued to work as a colour consultant throughout her “endless operations, chemotherapy and radiotherapy”, when one of her clients complimented her on her hair colour and style.

This happened around halfway through her two year treatment, with Kate admitting that the realisation that people didn’t know she was ill left her feeling “like a vixen and not a victim”.

She said: “I almost laughed and was about to tell her it was a wig when I realised it was wonderful because she didn’t know I had been ill.

“I felt incredibly powerful and in control for the first time in a long while.

“I could beat the feeling of being ill with my colours and style.”

Fast forward to the present day and the 46-year-old’s health has improved and her hair has all grown back, although the way she felt that day has stayed with her.

And she now dedicates much of her time towards helping other people, like fellow Whitchurch cancer sufferer Angela Glenn, 60, reclaim her confidence.

She said: “Kate was such an inspiration.

“I felt as if I had known her for years and we really covered so much in the day.

“My confidence has had such a boost and I now approach new situations with a confidence which I have never felt before.”

Kate added: “I might not be a lifesaving doctor or pioneering scientist but what I can offer is to help men and women of all ages look and feel their best no matter what their circumstances, especially when maybe they are at a low ebb.

“To hear a client say I have literally changed her life is the best job satisfaction I could ask for.”