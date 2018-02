Basingstoke Bison’s Aaron ‘captain fantastic’ Connolly was voted Sport Personality of 2017 at Friday’s Basingstoke and Deane Sports Awards.

The 24-year-old ice hockey star from Northfleet, Kent, has been in superb form for the current NIHL South 1 table toppers.

Connolly was handed the prestigious award during a night of celebration for sports teams and athletes at the Apollo Hotel.

Bison Junior’s Carol Chandler was also one of the evening’s winners collecting a Service to Sport award.