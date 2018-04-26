Care home scores top marks

Residents, family members and friends have praised a Basingstoke care home in a national survey.

Marnel Lodge care home in Basingstoke received an overall performance rating on 996 out of 1,000 by residents in a nationwide survey, an improvement of 62 points from last year.

Family members and friends gave the care home an overall rating of 868, up 60 points on 2017’s results.

The Your Care Rating survey is the country’s largest survey of care home residents, their families and friends.

More than 16,700 residents in 820 care homes across the UK responded to the residents’ survey, which achieved a 41 per cent response rate.

A further 48 per cent of relatives and friends of residents at 686 homes responded to the survey.

In addition to an overall performance rating, care homes are rated on four other categories: staff and care, home comforts, choice and having a say, and quality of life.

Residents scored Marnel Lodge 1,000 for choice and having a say, 999 for staff and care, 999 for quality of life and 983 for home comforts.

Family and friends awarded the care home 918 for quality of life, 876 for having a say, 852 for home comforts and 847 for staff and care.

Marnel Lodge general manager Scott Lindfield said: “It’s great that not just our residents, but their families and friends value the care they receive at Marnel Lodge.

“Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows that life for our residents is happy and fulfilling and is recognised by their loved ones.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct resident and friends and family feedback.

“Families can also see at a glance which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.

“Every care home resident, and their family and friends, should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.”