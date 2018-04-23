Care provider’s advice and tips for IBS sufferers

A Basingstoke care provider is supporting irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness throughout April.

Bluebird Care Kingsclere & Hook has issued a list of ‘dos and don’ts’ for people diagnosed with the chronic disorder that could help alleviate symptoms.

Using fresh ingredients in cooking as much as possible, getting plenty of exercise and trying priobiotics are all handy tips put forward by the care service.

Bluebird Care also recommends avoiding delaying or skipping meals, eating too quickly, or drinking more than three cups of tea or coffee a day.

The debilitating disorder is estimated to affect between 10 and 20 per cent of the general population with people aged between 20 and 30 years most likely to suffer from IBS.

Symptoms may include constipation, diarrhoea, bloating and stomach cramps.

Phil Miles, director of Bluebird Care, said: “Initiatives like this are brilliant to help raise awareness and get people to report symptoms to their GP.

“When we’re asked to help with meal preparation, we always endeavour to match meals for our clients’ individual needs and tastes, and the lovely company of our staff make very relaxed meal times.”

The home care provider specialising in people who live with dementia, physical disabilities and other acute and chronic conditions.