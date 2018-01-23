Care scheme to cut pressure on hospital wards

A new service hopes to tackle the issue of unnecessary admissions and overcrowding in hospitals.

Basingstoke and North Hampshire hospital is experiencing major issues with admissions of elderly and vulnerable people who don’t have a support network and come in with illnesses brought about by the cold weather.

Care provider Bluebird Care and the NHS North Hampshire CCG have launched a new JET service, designed to help keep these types of people out of hospital by putting emergency care in place in the community where patients would otherwise be admitted to hospital.

The initiative has so far been launched to cover Kingsclere and Tadley Medical Practice, Oakley & Overton partnership, Clift Surgery, Rooksdown practice, Bermuda & Marlowe practice, and Chineham medical practice.

Phil Miles, managing director of Bluebird Care Hook & Kingsclere, said the service will provide instant care to elderly and vulnerable people in the area while relieving the bed blocking pressure that currently exists.

He said: “The service will reduce admissions for these hospitals which will mean there are more free beds and staff on hand to help those that really need it, leaving us as the home care experts to look after those with less serious issues in their own home.”

The service also aims to create new jobs, by establishing a group of health care professionals who can deliver the same level of care in a patient’s own home.

Mr Miles added: “At the same time, by offering great new opportunities for progression to our current staff, we are attracting new people to the industry to fill the vacancies in our home care teams by offering attractive salaried contracts and a chance for development and exciting future career options.”

Director at Mid-Hampshire Healthcare, Philip Heiden said: “It has long been known that with correct community social care support, thousands of people that are unnecessarily admitted to hospital can be cared for just as well, if not better, in their own homes and Bluebird Care were the perfect partner to deliver this.”