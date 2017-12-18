Carol service boosts Mayor’s charities

People of all ages sang their hearts out in a carol service that raised £640 for charity.

Basingstoke’s Mayor chooses local groups and organisations to support during his or her year in office, and this year Councillor Paul Frankum hosted a service to raise more funds.

Cllr Frankum said: “This year’s service was a wonderful evening which involved members of the local community of all ages. I am absolutely delighted the event collection raised an amazing £642 for local groups and charities through my Mayor’s charity appeal. Merry Christmas to all.”

The Mayor has vowed to raise money for a Mayor’s Community Chest to be able to award grants to local groups and charities to help enable his vision for ‘everyone can’.

Working with Basingstoke Voluntary Action (BVA) he will award money via a grants panel.