Cast of characters celebrate Christmas

Santa and his helpers brought a special dose of festive cheer to Basingstoke over the weekend.

The famous Santa parade returned to the town’s Festival Place on Sunday.

With December 25 just over two weeks away, Father Christmas and a whole host of seasonal characters marched from Porchester Square to Festival Square, sharing festive cheer with supporters along the way.

Children can meet Santa at the woodland walk and grotto at the centre and enjoy some augmented reality dancing penguins and animatronic Christmas tree until December 24.