Cat loses leg after police suspect it was shot

A cat has had to have one of its legs amputated after police believe it was shot in Hartley Wintney last month.

The cat returned home on May 9 having suffered a significant injury to one of its back legs, consistent with being shot.

Sadly the cat had to have its leg amputated, and is now recovering at home.

PC Vincent Lane said: “This would appear to have been an isolated incident, as neither we nor the local veterinary practice have received reports of similar incidents around this time.

“It is possible that the cat was mistaken for a rabbit and accidently shot at on agricultural land.

“Whether this was accidental or intentional, we are keen to find out more about what happened.”

Call 101 with information.