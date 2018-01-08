Cat lover’s mission for vet after kitten saved

A neglected kitten from Cyprus is settling into a loving home in England for the New Year thanks to an ambitious campaigner.

Bramley resident Vikki Patterson always had a thing for feeding stray cats while holidaying abroad – when she came across a tiny ill kitten in Ayia Napa that was only ‘days from death’ last year, she decided to take action.

When she first saw him, Leo, a then eight-week-old malnourished kitten with an infected eye, was ‘skinny and weak’.

After speaking to the Ayia Napa Cats charity and taking him to the vet, she decided to start her own fundraising campaign, raising nearly £700 to bring the adorable kitten to England.

Now, cuddly Leo has settled in with Vikki’s sister Elizabeth, who was able to give him the home he needed.

Speaking about how her campaign got started, Mrs Patterson said: “I couldn’t stop thinking about him.

“[He] was so skinny I was surprised his little legs could carry his tiny body.

“I contacted the charity who said if I could transport him to a vets in Paralimni they could arrange treatment. I took him the very next day, he was so weak he didn’t put up any resistance.

“The brilliant vet gave him antibiotics, cat flu treatment and wormed him and said he would need an operation on his eye which he had lost sadly.”

She added: “Leo is [now] doing fantastic, loving life, full of energy and he seems to be so appreciative to us for saving him from dying a horrible death. He is the most amazing kitten.”

Speaking about the overwhelming support for her fundraising, she said: “I have been contacted by such lovely people who have very generously donated but a lot of people are saying they would also like to support the local charity in Cyprus that is helping me,, Ayia Napa Cats.

“They work tirelessly to save and feed the ill and starving cats in Ayia Napa. I have therefore raised my target to £800 in the hope that we can purchase some food and vets bill vouchers to help them with their mission.”

To donate, go to youcaring.com/vickipattersonleothekitten-1000850.