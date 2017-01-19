Catch a good show from fishermen

After their memorable show at The Anvil nearly two years ago, a cappella group The Fisherman’s Friends are back in Basingstoke.

The 10 singers are returning to the Churchill Way venue next Thursday, January 26 as part of their ‘Winter Warmer’ UK tour, with their show in Basingstoke being the first one of the run.

The vocalists have released six albums, have had sold out shows all around the country and have accumulated tens of thousands of fans, which is evident from their popular Facebook page.

Long-standing member Jon Cleave said many of the group still do their day jobs, with Jon working as a local shopkeeper and children’s author.

However, this doesn’t stop the friends from Port Isaac, Cornwall producing top quality shows, with Jon being excited about performing in Basingstoke once again.

This will be the third time that Fisherman’s Friends will have performed at the popular venue.

“We all still work at our original jobs as I think we’d starve otherwise!” Jon jokingly told the Observer.

“Cornwall is a great place to live, but when you hear so much about the ‘gig economy’ on the news now, that’s nothing new to people from our county, which is one of the poorest regions in Europe.

“It’s always been a necessity down there for most people to have a few

sources of income if they can manage it.

“So being able to go and do what you love with all your mates and get paid for it is a beautiful thing for us (if not for the audiences!).”

He added: “We’re very happy to be back at The Anvil.

“We have always been given a very warm welcome by the Basingstoke audience and when we come out for a chat after the gigs, it always seems that lots of the crowd have been down to see us on home turf down by the harbour in Port Isaac too.”

Made up of mostly fisherman, the group was formed in 1993, and has featured more than 20 different members since.

The next few years saw the band find stability, which also saw their popularity slowly grow in Cornwall when their first self-produced albums began selling well.

But it wasn’t until 2009 when the group were offered their first professional recording contract, which saw them release the album Another Mouthful From… The Fisherman’s Friends.

The album was a major success selling more than 100,000 copies and led to the group having a book printed about their history, alongside a TV documentary.

They also won the ‘Good Tradition Category’ at the 2011 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

And Jon hopes the success will continue.

“The whole experience has certainly been an incredibly interesting one, and one that I’m sure we’ll all miss very greatly when it’s not there anymore,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe some of the things we’ve had the opportunity to do.

“And we feel hugely privileged when our audiences appreciate what we do.”

The current line-up is made up of brothers Jeremy, John and Julian Brown, John Lethbridge, Billy Hawkins, Jason Nicholas, Peter Rowe, Jon Cleave, and John McDonnell.

The set will start at 7.30pm and tickets cost from £20 to £24.50.