CCTV images released of suspected Hartley Wintney antiques thief

Clear CCTV images have been released of a man suspected of stealing from an antiques store in Hartley Wintney.

More than £2,000 worth of items were stolen from a secure glass cabinet on the upper floor of Hartley Antiques during the daytime theft.

A solid silver ink stand, a horned goblet with a silver top, some silver topped perfume bottles, gold cufflinks, gold jewellery and some loose gold chains were all taken from the High Street-based store.

The theft took place at around 2.30pm on Sunday, January 29, with the male suspect described as white, around 6ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with shaved and receding grey hair, grey stubble and a hooked nose.

He was also wearing a large and long brown jacket, blue jeans, distinctive bright yellow and blue ASICS trainers, while he was holding a large black holdall.

A police investigation has since been launched to track down the man, with officers expressing their hope that the release of the CCTV images, coupled with the theft taking place during trading hours, will help them bring him to justice.

PC Michael Pugh said: “This was a high value theft from a large antiques store in Hartley Wintney.

“At the time of the incident a number of people came into the store who would likely have seen the offender.

“In addition, we have released some very clear CCTV of a man we would like to speak to, as he may have valuable information for us.

“Finally, some of the items that were taken are quite distinctive, particularly a very rare and large silver inkwell.

“I ask that any antique dealers, or other members of the public, who are approached by someone selling items of this description call police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pugh on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170037694 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.