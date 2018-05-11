Celebrate 7Tea with a cuppa for the NHS

Basingstoke residents are encouraged to share a cup of tea to toast the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Hampshire Hospitals Charity is inviting people to raise a cup to the health service and raise funds for the charity by holding a tea party to celebrate the NHS turning 70.

The charity is managed by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and raises money for three hospitals in the county, including Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

The NHS Big7Tea celebrations begin on July 5 all around the country.

The health service shares a long history with the humble cup of tea.

Originally served to patients in traditional fine cups with saucers and side spoon, tea was considered an important aspect of patient satisfaction and recovery.

Donna Green, chief nurse at the Trust, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to toast our health service and celebrate our wonderful staff than with tea.

“Any money that is generously donated makes a real difference to both patients and staff within our hospitals and we are so grateful for the continued support of the community we serve.”

To download a free NHS Big 7Tea pack visit www.nhsbig7tea.co.uk