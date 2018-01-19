Celebrate talent of youth at all-round variety show

A staple in Basingstoke’s calendar is returning next month for the 26th year running.

Basingstoke Gang Show will be back at The Haymarket from February 8 to 17, showcasing the entertainment talents of 68 young performers from scout groups.

Steve Edney, who will be chairing the event for the 24th time after six months of rehearsals, said the show will feature something for everyone this year.

He said: “This year’s cast have been working hard to bring their very best to the stage in February, and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them.

“This year’s show offers something for everyone, music from the 1940’s to today, comedy to make you laugh out loud and dancing that you will want to join in with. So if you want to celebrate the talents of Basingstoke’s youth, then this is the show for you.”

The show will feature more than 600 costumes to be used in 19 different numbers.

Kirsty Thomas, the show’s producer, said: “We enjoy the creative challenge to interpret the production team’s vision for each number and then make, adjust, or buy the costumes so we can dazzle the audience in our variety show. There are 10 people who volunteered to create these costumes and we have been making them every Friday night, all day Sunday as the cast rehearse and during the evenings all week for the last six months.”

Alex Morris, the show’s assistant producer, said: “Basingstoke Gang Show [is] an outstanding experience allowing young people to grow and form friendships that they will share for a life time. The diverse ideas and colourful content becomes more extravagant every show and for us to be on our 26th instalment is truly phenomenal. Basingstoke holds the Gang Show right at its heart and so do I.”

The Gang Show is recognised as the best-selling and longest running ‘family variety show’ in the region.

This year’s show is supporting charity Muffins Dream, which works with families who have a child or young adult with a disability or illness.

To book visit www.anvilarts.org.uk.