Celebrating 100 years of the RAF

The sounds of brass and marching feet could be heard through the heart of Basingstoke as the town commemorated 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

The band of the RAF Regiment accompanied personnel from RAF Odiham, the Royal Air Forces Association and the Air Cadets as they marched along High Street forming up around the war memorial.

A Chinook flew over the parade at 11am to mark the beginning of the ceremony on Thursday last week.

A short service was conducted with readings, hymns and prayers, concluding with a verse from the national anthem.

The gathered crowds had the opportunity to look around a number of station stalls, including a survival raft from the survival equipment section, and were entertained by the military wives choir.

The RAF regiment also displayed a number of weapons such as the .50 Heavy Machine Gun and the 7.62 Sharpshooter rifle.