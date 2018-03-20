Celebrating 50 years on the road

Celebrating his 50th year of touring professionally, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame E Street Band member and solo artist Nils Lofgren makes his first appearance in the UK in three years for a 15-date tour.

The UK has become his most frequent touring stop outside of the US for half a century. Drawing from an expansive repertoire of a lifetime in rock and roll and sharing many memorable stories along the way, Nils will pick up on the magical experience of his last critically acclaimed UK run.

Accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Greg Varlotta, the pair will use a multitude of instruments to add colour and depth to these new shows.

Nils, along with his wife Amy, plan as always to spend time visiting with fans after the performance concludes, in what has become the “show after the show”. They always ask the venues to keep the pub open afterwards, too!

Nils turned professional at 17. His career began with early recordings with various bands including Crystal Mesh, The Shot, Paul Dowell & The Dolphin and by the age of 18, he played piano, guitar and sang on the acclaimed platinum album After The Gold Rush.

During his successful career Lofgren has released well over 50 albums and achieved platinum status numerous times.

Nils said: “I’ve never felt more welcome or at home touring than in the UK. I’m honoured and grateful to celebrate my 50th year on the road there with Amy, Greg and our great UK crew, for an inspired night of music and friends. We love the UK audiences. Please come join us.”

Nils Lofgren will be at The Anvil on May 15 at 8pm.

Tickets range from £34.50 to £44.50. To purchase tickets or for more information call 01256 844244 or visit their website AnvilArts.org.uk