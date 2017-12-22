Celebrating Austen’s birthday

A world-renowned author who made her mark on Basingstoke’s history was commemorated last week.

Maria Miller MP joined the Basingstoke and Deane Jane Austen Group as they marked her birthday at a ceremony on the site of a new sculpture outside the Willis Museum.

Phil Howe, group member, who runs Hidden Britain Tours, led the ceremony with a few words about the author and her famous works written while she lived in the borough.

Mrs Miller said: “It is wonderful to think that Jane Austen walked across this market square which is now home to a permanent memorial to her.

“It seemed fitting that we came to pay tribute to her on her birthday and lay flowers at the foot of the sculpture and I am certain it will become an annual tradition. I am incredibly encouraged that the ‘Basingstoke Jane Austen’ as the sculpture is now called, has been warmly received by both residents and visitors.”