Celebrating her centenary

Celebrations were in full swing for a care home resident in Basingstoke who marked her centenary in style.

Cherry Blossom Manor resident Mary Wythe was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents to mark her landmark 100th birthday on April 7 with a celebratory lunch.

Party guests also enjoyed a slice of special birthday cake prepared by the home’s chef, Matt.

Mary’s son Peter led a small service and reading of her favourite psalm followed by a group sing along of her most cherished hymns.

Mary had a tough start to life after being left outside a shop in Newbury by her maternal mother before being adopted at the age of four.

During the war, Mary was called up to make bombs but was forced to move up north and away from her loving family.

Mary raised five children with her husband on a farm once the war was over and moved to Cherry Blossom Manor almost seven years ago.

Although Mary is unable to verbally express her emotions at turning 100, she still enjoyed seeing her children Olive, Annie, Christine, Peter and Ruth and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

General manager Gigi said Mary, one of the home’s first residents, is a “truly remarkable woman”.