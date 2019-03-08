Celebrating International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Basingstoke Together wanted to celebrate the women who drive our Town Centre forward.

To do this, they spoke to influential women from around the town centre, women who are at the top of their fields and those who are just starting out. They heard stories of diverse job roles, unique backgrounds and the challenges women face.

You can read the full interviews on their website www.basingstoketogether.co.uk and throughout the next week on social media.

Well done to all of the inspirational women who are represented here and special congratulations from the Basingstoke Observer to: Sue Harris, Shopping Centre Manager for The Malls together with Gill Brown and Hayley Eachus, Directors at Phillips Solicitors.