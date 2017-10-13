Celebrations held in Basingstoke for Black History Month

Members of Basingstoke’s Afro-Caribbean community have come together to celebrate Black History Month with a range of activities in Popley.

The commemoration took place at St Bede’s Church, and included an exhibition of black inventors, performances by an Afro-Caribbean choir, and a feast of different foods.

Black History Month is celebrated each October to highlight the role people of African and Caribbean origin have played in UK history.

Toju Ogbe, spokesperson for the Basingstoke Multicultural Forum, said: “It’s important for us to recognise and uphold the legacy of black achievers in Great Britain.

“We are heartened by the support from other communities that came to celebrate with us.”