Celebrations on hold after rare defeat

Hartley Wintney’s champions parade will have to wait a little longer after they suffered a rare defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Horley at the weekend.
Horley scored the only goal of the afternoon through Kyle Hough, who received a low cross from Mark Bevan and went for goal. His first attempt was blocked but he managed to convert the rebound.
From there, Horley became an impenetrable fortress.
The away side could have had an equaliser in the 65th minute through Adam New who fired a close range shot over the bar from a Dean Stow free kick.
Hartley Wintney will now have to look to their Saturday clash against Chertsey in order to gain the vital point they need to bring home the title for the second successive season.