Centenary celebrations for Basingstoke church

Parishioners and the Bishop of Basingstoke have gathered to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s All Saints’ Church.

Celebrations were held on Sunday to mark 100 years since the church, in Southern Road, was finally completed in September 1917.

This included a Eucharist of Thanksgiving, where Basingstoke’s bishop David Williams joined in and cut the cake.

He said: “It was a pleasure to be part of All Saints’ centenary celebrations, and an honour to lead the congregation in worship.

“The church of All Saints is a beautiful, peaceful and inspiring place and has been at the heart of the local community throughout its history.

“The congregation here ensure that the church is a place of true Christian welcome.”

The church was built during the First World War, with its construction being hit by delays as a result.

As many young men had joined the war effort, the church was built by stonemasons who were too old to be called up.

The Eucharist also included a talk on the history of the church by historian Debbie Reavell, and an exhibition of copies of drawings and plans of the building.

All Saints’ vicar Rev Rosalind Rutherford said: “I’m very pleased that Bishop David was able to join with us in celebration of this significant occasion.

“The dedication of a new church in 1917, in the midst of a campaign which resulted in about a quarter of a million casualties on each side, was certainly a sign of Christian hope.

“In the same way, as we celebrate the centenary of All Saints and the people who have created the community here, we continue to find joy and hope in the midst of an unpredictable and violent world through our Christian faith.”