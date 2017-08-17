Centenary of Jazz from the Big Chris Barber Band

The celebrated Big Chris Barber Band are marking 100 years of jazz this year and will be bringing their Centenary of Jazz extravaganza to Basingstoke next month.

Trombonist Chris Barber OBE is one of the last British jazz giants around and a paragon of traditional jazz in the UK.

He formed his first band in 1949 at the age of 19 and has gone on to become not only one of Europe’s most successful and influential bandleaders, but a true jazz legend.

For more than 68 years, he has been active in the music scene promoting, recording and releasing music and touring with his 10-piece band the world over. In that time his album sales have numbered in the millions and the amount of critics dazzled in the thousands.

Inspired by the great Ken Colyer Jazz Men, the band features everything from New Orleans to blues to late 1920s’ Ellington, played with extraordinary panache and skill.

On this special night of music you will hear songs from the Jazz Age and Chris’ favourites like Bourbon Street Parade, Jubilee Stomp, Petite Fleur, Ice Cream, When the Saints Go Marching In and many more.

Acclaimed as one of the finest, if not the finest, band of its kind anywhere in the world, you can count on an exciting evening of high quality jazz and blues that will appeal in equal measure to the aficionado and the newcomer.

The show takes place at The Anvil, Basingstoke on September 21 at 7.45pm.

Full price tickets are £23, which includes a £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.