Century not enough to save Hampshire from defeat

Hampshire Cricket were hit for six in their second match of the Specsavers County Championships Division One falling 147 and 332 all out to Surrey’s 211 all out and 407 for 9.

A brave century for Sam Northeast at the Kia Oval was not enough to prevent a Hampshire defeat by 139 runs over the weekend.

Surrey’s 19-year-old spinner Amar Virdi finished with four for 79 to help his side to a 20-point win.

Off the field, Hampshire Cricket and the Southern Vipers announced their extended partnership with Serious Cricket last week.

The cricket clothing suppliers will provide all the playing and teamwear for the Hampshire women’s side as well as the male and female Hampshire Player Pathway sides.

Hampshire chief commercial officer Jonathan Crocker said: “We are very pleased to be associated with Serious Cricket and are looking forward to continuing our excellent relationship.”

Hampshire Cricket also announced Charlotte Edwards as the club’s director of women’s cricket. The former England captain sealed a move to the Hampshire team in 2017 and will replace retiring Bob Parks.

Hampshire take on Essex at the Ageas Bowl from Friday (April 27) to Monday.