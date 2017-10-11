Cesky leaves Bison with immediate effect

Jaroslav Cesky has been released from Basingstoke Bison with immediate effect.

News of head coach Doug Sheppard’s decision was announced yesterday following Bison’s up-and-down start to the 2017/18 season.

This was Cesky’s second stint with the Herd, having been with Oxford City Stars last season in the National Ice Hockey League Division 1.

Sheppard said: “It’s never pleasant releasing a player and I’d like to thank Jaro for joining us and his efforts so far this season.

“We’ve had an up-and-down start to the season but we still have a lot to compete for in the Autumn Cup and National Ice Hockey League so I’ve taken the hard decision to make a change in our non-EIHA trained players.

“It’s a tough call but ultimately one I believe will help us build from a good weekend and keep us in contention for the remaining competitions we have a chance at.”

A deal for a replacement is being finalised, with the club saying that details will be announced in due course.

Bison’s next game is at home to Streatham this Saturday.