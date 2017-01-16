Champions Bison show their class to beat leaders Telford

Basingstoke Bison look to be back to their best after a win over Telford Tigers secured a second four-point weekend in a row.

The Herd dominated the runaway English Premier League (EPL) leaders on their own rink 4-1 to condemn them to just their fifth regular time defeat of the season.

Reigning champions Bison set themselves on their way to an eighth perfect-scoring weekend of the season the night before at home to Sheffield Steeldogs with a 5-3 win.

But it is Sunday’s victory over Telford that will have sent ripples throughout the league, as they ran away with it after a tight opening period with no goals.

Matt Towalski was the man who would claim the all important first goal for the visitors after 33:41, with forward Ciaran Long then adding a second just 16 seconds later to really put Bison in the driving seat.

Tigers coach Tom Watkins then took a gamble late on in the third, by taking netminder Sam Gospel off the ice, but was immediately punished with a third Basingstoke goal – this time through Derek Roehl.

But a goal from Matthew Davies with just a minute left on the clock then caused the Telford boss to repeat the trick in search of another.

Once again it would not pay off though, as Long skated clear 35 seconds from time to fire into an empty net to wrap things up.

Bison were left frustrated for more than half of the opening period a night earlier at the Basingstoke Arena, as Derek Roehl, Dan Scott, and Long all came close against Sheffield.

But the Steeldogs’ defence was finally breached on 13:10, as a quick break up the ice by Vanya Antonov saw him trade passes with Scott before finding the net.

And the 19-year-old winger then claimed his second three minutes later, as netminder Tomas Hiadlovsky collected yet another point by feeding the puck to Scott, who then once again squared for Antonov.

With a delayed penalty pending against Aaron Connolly, Sheffield managed to pull one back against the run of play through Arnoldas Bosas on 35:57, before Long quickly made it 3-1 to mark his 500th game with a goal.

And, but for two consolation efforts in the final moments through Liam Kirk and Macaulay Heywood, it was all plain sailing for the Stampede after that, as Tomas Karpov and Joe Rand gave their side an unassailable lead in the third period.

Basingstoke are next in action this Saturday at home to Bracknell Bees.