Changes to two north Hampshire constituencies proposed for 2022

The boundaries of two north Hampshire constituencies could be changed under revised proposals put forward today.

A consultation has been launched by the Boundary Commission for England after it recommended changing the areas MPs represent to even up the number of residents in each constituency.

Under the proposals, the area to the north of Basingstoke around Bramley, Sherfield-on-Loddon and Monk Sherborne would transfer from North East Hampshire into North West Hampshire.

Alton would be moved into North East Hampshire. The Basingstoke constituency would remain as it is.

The review has looked at the entire country, and would see the total number of MPs reduced from 650 to 600.

However the likelihood of the changes being adopted is uncertain as it will require a majority of MPs to approve the plans.

Sam Hartley, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “The new map of the country is, we think, close to the best set of parliamentary constituencies we can achieve, based on the rules to which we work and the evidence given to us by local citizens.

“But we still want people to tell us what they think of this latest map before we make our final recommendations to parliament next year.

“It’s so important to have your say in this fundamental democratic exercise.”

If approved, the new boundaries would come into force in time for the next scheduled general election in 2022.

To comment, go to bce2018.org.uk by December 11.