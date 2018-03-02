Charity ball raises £70k and honours young women

A north Hampshire charity raised a ‘record breaking’ £70,000 at a gala event to support young women with cancer.

Victoria’s Promise, a cancer support charity based in Hook, celebrated its fourth annual ball with more than 250 guests at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor.

Generous donations from patrons raised a record breaking total allowing the charity to maintain its support for young women and their families in the North Hampshire area.

The Victoria van der Westhuizen Special Honour Award was presented to Sophie Trew for providing an ‘outstanding contribution’ to the mission of Victoria’s Promise over the past two years.

Co-founder CJ van der Westhuizen said: “Having been through her own cancer diagnosis, Sophie has been a beacon of light to countless women going through their cancer journey.”

The charity was established by the family of Victoria van der Westhuizen, who vowed to improve conditions for cancer patients before she died from the disease.

Victoria’s Promise provides physical, social, emotional and practical support services for young women with cancer in the North Hampshire area.

