Charity left ‘distraught’ after thieves target its Basingstoke café

A Basingstoke charity has been left “distraught” after burglars stole £1,500 in cash and caused significant damage to its base.

Thieves targeted Café Dome, in Brighton Hill Parade, overnight on Thursday last week, with staff discovering the damage on Friday morning.

As well as the stolen cash, there was also major damage to the locks, doors and till.

Police have launched an investigation into what happened.

Carl Manners, manager of Café Dome, said: “Not only did the thieves make off with £1,500 in cash, but they also caused significant damage which we will now have to pay to repair.

“In addition to this, we had to close the café on Friday in order to clean up the damage and accommodate visits from the police, so we therefore lost another day’s takings.

“The students, staff and volunteers are all distraught and it is shocking to think that anyone could target a charity in this way.

“The students feel a strong sense of pride and ownership towards the Café Dome, and were very upset when we told them the news.”

The café is operated by The Café Project Basingstoke, whish offers help and support to young adults with learning disabilities.

Training is offered at Café Dome to help students with disabilities gain experience in hospitality and catering.

The charity is currently working with a team of around 16 students.

Mr Manners added: “The timing of this crime makes it particularly sad, as we are gathering at the Café Dome next Friday (September 29) for the students’ annual awards presentation, and to say goodbye to those who are leaving us this year.

“It is a shame that such a lovely occasion for our students will now be overshadowed by this cruel and senseless act.”

The café reopened this morning, and is open to the public every Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 3pm for breakfast and lunches.