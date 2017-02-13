Charity’s garden project to grow after Tesco funding

The sale of carrier bags in Tesco stores up and down the country has resulted in a Basingstoke charity being given a big helping hand.

Basingstoke Mencap, which provides much-needed services to people living with learning disabilities in the area, has bagged a £12,000 grant.

And the money is set to be put to good use by refurbishing and enhancing a gardening, woodworking and crafts project run by the charity in Elizabeth Road, South Ham.

A charity spokesperson said: “Since August 2015 Basingstoke Mencap has managed the project at South Ham, having taken over from the Shaw Trust.

“The grant enables us to improve the facilities on the 1/3rd acre site in order to support the greatly increased number of adults with special needs and volunteers who participate on the site.”

Tesco’s carrier bag charge fund raised £12.5million in total, with customers from across the country’s stores then voting to decide which projects should be awarded some of the cash.

Head of community at Tesco, Lindsey Crompton, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response of our customers, and it’s been great to give people a say on how the money will be spent in their community.

“We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”