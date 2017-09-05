Cheap bus aims to tackle college’s parking problems

Students at Basingstoke College of Technology are being encouraged to park at the town’s leisure park and get the bus in a bid to reduce parking problems at the college.

From this week, students can park at the leisure park and use the centre shuttle bus service to get to the college for 75p return on production of their ID card.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, Stagecoach and the college negotiated the move following concerns by residents living near the college about the number of students parking in the area.

College principal Anthony Bravo said: “Students now have a cheap and convenient alternative to parking on campus, which we are sure will be of benefit to them and to the local community.”

The bus drops off and picks up from Churchill Way West, a short walk from the college.

Simon Bound, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We’ve listened to concerns from local residents about parking in the area around the college, and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to work with our partners to help to combat this.”

The centre shuttle service runs daily between 7am and 10.30pm.