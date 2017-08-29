Check your details are correct on the electoral register

Basingstoke and Deane residents who want to vote are being encouraged to make sure they are on the electoral register.

Forms from the borough council’s electoral registration office are being sent out to homes, asking residents to update or confirm that their details are correct on the electoral register as part of an annual update.

Melbourne Barrett, the borough council’s electoral registration officer, said: “Anyone that wants to vote must be registered.

“To make sure you have your say in the elections next year, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as promptly as possible.

“Doing this online, by text or phone at any time of day or night is the quickest and easiest way.”

To ensure the electoral register is up to date, identify anyone who is not registered and delete those who have left the property. The household enquiry form is sent annually to properties.

Even if there are no changes to make, information must still be provided by residents.

For more information, call the council on 01256 844844.