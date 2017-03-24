Cheerleaders shine at ICC Open

CHEERLEADER squad the Basingstoke Wolverines have earned themselves special invitations to compete in the ‘Battle of the Champions.’

The team took part in the ICC British Open Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham at the weekend, with two of its squads securing winning bids to next year’s event.

Five different squads competed in the national event and the first one up was Mystique, finishing fifth out of 13.

It was only the second time Mystique had entered any competition.

The second squad to hit the floor were Prodigy and they finished in a respectable fifth place out of seven.

On Sunday the Queens took centre stage, where their sassy routines helped them finish third out of 15. Their success gave the athletes a winning bid entry to next year’s championship, an invite-only event.

The penultimate Basingstoke squad to take to the floor was Storm, who finished in seventh place out of nine.

Finally, it was the turn of Rogue who had to change two of their team members at the last minute due to injury.

This didn’t dampen their routine though, as they finished fourth out of six.

In an astonishingly close group, Rogue finished just 0.3 points off third place, which sealed them a ticket for entry in next year’s competition.

Kayleigh Fennell, Head Coach at Basingstoke Wolverines said: “I am so proud of every athlete that stepped onto that Mat this weekend.

“We continue to showcase the talent Basingstoke and surrounding areas has to offer at the most competitive competitions this country has.

“Seeing the athletes gain new skills and confidence weekly is an absolute pleasure for me to see as a coach and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

New members are always welcome.

Please contact the club at www.cheerbasingstoke.co.uk or email hello@cheerbasingstoke.co.uk or call 07762 770999.