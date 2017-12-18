Chelsea star’s backing for physio’s new sports injury centre

A physio who decided to open a new sports injury centre has received ringing endorsement from Chelsea captain Gary Cahill and former Reading striker Shane Long.

Former Royals head physio Luke Anthony, from Basingstoke, has opened GoPerform in Reading, to help serve amateurs to a Premier League standard.

The new Reading-based facility, a collaboration between Mr Anthony and soft tissue therapist Dan Buchanan, has been backed by well-known footballers.

Chelsea and England defender Cahill said: “GoPerform is a great idea. They have the same equipment, staff and knowledge as the biggest football teams in the UK so I know that local clubs, athletes and pros across a variety of sports will get access to amazing treatment.

“Premier League footballers, like me, could be assigned here for treatment and the medical teams at our clubs would be more than happy for us to work here.”

GoPerform’s state-of-the-art Performance Centre will feature elite-level equipment and technology, including an anti-gravity treadmill, altitude training zone, high-tech running track and a recovery zone.

Southampton and Ireland striker Long added: “I worked with this team at Reading FC and I would trust them with any injury or niggle. I think GoPerform will be great for the town.”

Mr Anthony, who was also physio for Reading, Watford and Norwich, said: “Whether you’ve picked up a new injury, struggling with an old one, or you’re training for an event, we can provide you with a unique support programme.

“We’ll also be working with local sports clubs, schools and businesses.”