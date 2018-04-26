Cheque out solicitors’ fundraising!

Legal eagles swooped to fly past their £50,000 fundraising target for a Basingstoke-based cancer charity.

Staff from Clarke & Son Solicitors, in Winchester Road, have raised more than £55,000 for Ark Cancer Centre Charity over a three year period.

Charity golf days, a 24-hour rowathon and a charity ball helped pull in the pounds with match-funding support from Greenham Trust through The Good Exchange funding platform.

The fundraising achievement was celebrated with the presentation of a giant cheque to Ark Cancer Centre Charity trustee Merv Rees.

He said: “The support from the Clarke & Son team has been absolutely awesome.

“I am delighted and grateful that they have decided to continue their fundraising campaign into another year.”

Clarke & Son marketing manager Darren Lovegrove said the team are “passionate supporters of Ark” and “delighted to have hit this ambitious fundraising target”.