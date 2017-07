CHICKENS named Waitrose, Tesco and Jock have been rescued from a fire in Tadley.

Fire crews from Basingstoke and Tadley were called to an address on Silchester Road on Saturday at around 2pm and found a shed, fence and tree ablaze.

Crews extinguished the fire and rescued the chickens which were said to be fine. No one was hurt and there was no ‘fowl play’.