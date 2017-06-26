Chief fire officer: sprinklers now a must for high rise flats

HAMPSHIRE’s chief fire officer has said that sprinklers are now imperative for all high-rise buildings.

Following the Grenfell Tower fire in West London that so far has claimed 79 lives, Dave Curry said “decisive action” was needed.

Mr Curry said: “While we may be unable to speculate on the specifics of the Grenfell Tower incident, history tells us that sadly lives have been lost in previous high-rise fires.”

The toll included two Hampshire firefighters who lost their lives in a fire at Shirley Towers in Southampton in 2010.

A coroner recommended that consideration must given to fitting sprinklers to all high-rise blocks following this tragedy and also following the Lakanal House fire in London in 2009 where six people died.

Mr Curry said that despite this, disasters such as Grenfell were still happening.

“Since Shirley Towers, we have campaigned for the installation of sprinklers in high-rise buildings and I believe that, as a country, we must now commit to the installation of these life-saving devices in all high-rise blocks,” he said.

Sprinklers have been proven to stop the spread of fire in buildings and therefore drastically reduce the threat to life.

Hampshire fire service is now “working with all high-rise building owners and landlords to ensure all of these structures are inspected and that residents feel safe in their homes,” Mr Curry said.

“Grenfell Tower was a fire on an unprecedented scale, but those living in high-rise blocks will now understandably feel concern around their safety.

“It is time for decisive action that will not only allow families to feel safe living in buildings such as these, but to prevent anyone having to relive the terrifying events that unfolded in Grenfell Tower.”