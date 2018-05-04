Child grooming increase

Child grooming crimes recorded in Hampshire have trebled in the past year.

Hampshire Constabulary recorded a total of 291 instances of child grooming from April 1 2013 to December 31 2017, with 150 of those offences recorded between April 2017 and December 2017.

In the previous 12 months, Hampshire recorded just 53 grooming offences, according to Home Office figures.

NSPCC launched a #WildWestWeb campaign calling on culture secretary Matt Hancock to regulate social media with Facebook and Facebook-owned apps used in more than half of online grooming cases.

A new offence of Sexual Communication with a Child came into force in April 2017 and increased the recording of online grooming.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Farrell said: “We take online grooming offences very seriously and are robust and thorough in both our recording and investigation of these crimes.

“The internet is no place to hide and we will work proactively to identify and trace offenders.”

The force works closely with partners in children’s services and education to safeguard vulnerable children.

Police engage in prevention and safety initiatives with children, young people and their parents and carers.

Det Supt Farrell added that rising offences “are likely to reflect more awareness and confidence in reporting”.

“The sad reality is the extent of the problem is far wider than is reported to the police and many victims will be too frightened or embarrassed to seek help. We need to change that.

“We would urge anyone worried about the contact they or their child are having with someone online to get in touch with us.”

Colin Rowland, interim executive director of borough services at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, said: “The council has a duty of care to share information with Hampshire’s multi-agency Safeguarding Children and Adults Boards when we become aware of safeguarding concerns in our communities. This includes risks with online and social media activity.

“We have a safeguarding policy in place and our staff undertake awareness training. We also support training for community organisations working with vulnerable people.”

The council is running a Think Safe programme for 1,900 Year 6 pupils across the borough including a session on internet safety.