Children rolled their own meatballs and made delicious puddings from scratch as part of a cooking club in Basingstoke this week.

Kids taking part in Inspero’s Love2Cook programme, which teaches young people how to prepare and cook nutritious meals, cooked up a storm on Monday evening.

They listened attentively to tips on how to cook their food and how to choose healthy and local ingredients to create the perfect dish.

The club hosts cooking classes all over Basingstoke for £2 or £3 per person.