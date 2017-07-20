Chilli tales to warm the heart

Tales from the village kebab van will be brought to life at The Phoenix Theatre in Bordon tomorrow.

Members of the production company OddManOut are set to present Chilli Sauce, a quirky new show that’s drawn from a visit to Bordon itself.

While there they met with several members of the community including Kamal, the owner of the Bordon Kebab Van, who has been serving his wares to villagers for 26 years.

Chilli Sauce is an engagement project between Kamal, local communities, venues, writers and a theatre company that has developed a production about a touring kebab van telling tales of modern Britain by the people.

The show will be full of witty anecdotes filled with themes of love, politics and prejudice.

It brings together a community separated by modern day life. As an exploration of people’s lives, Chilli Sauce looks at those turning against each other and asks what would happen if they joined together for a bigger cause.

OddManOut was formed in 2007 to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe festival. Since then the company has continued to produce work and toured productions to venues throughout the UK.

The theatre company aims to support new writing that promises to ‘challenge and surprise’ audiences.

The group has a core artistic team of Katy Weir and Scott Young, both of whom have a large amount of experience in theatre and performance.

With live music and lots of stories, see what happens both behind and in front of the counter and when the kebab unites a community.

The show is a ‘pay what you decide’ event that takes place tomorrow (Friday) at 4pm at The Phoenix.

For more information on the show or to book tickets, call The Phoenix on 01420 472664 or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.