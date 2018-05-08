Chinook joins RAF100 celebrations

RAF Odiham deployed a Chinook to the ILA Berlin Air Show with a whistlestop tour through Germany’s historical RAF bases to celebrate RAF100.

Lifting off from RAF Odiham on April 24, the first leg of the route saw the crew drop into RAF Geilenkirchen, which was built in 1953 and handed to the Luftwaffe in 1968.

The tour also saw the Chinook stop at RAF Wildenrath, RAF Brüggen, RAF Laarbruch, and towards the end of its look-back at the RAF’s Cold War heritage visited RAF Gütersloh.

Co-Pilot, Flt Lt Donovan said: “We are incredibly proud to be sending members of the 27 Squadron across to Germany in the 100th year of the Royal Air Force, firstly in association with the show, but also as a good proportion of their sister unit’s service (that of 18(B) Squadron) was spent in the country operating the Chinook between 1981 and 1997.

“This gives us opportunity to reflect on a little bit of history as part of the RAF100 celebrations.”

The Chinook continued its journey to Berlin to conduct role demos at the ILA Berlin Air Show.