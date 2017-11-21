Choirs in fine voice for fundraiser

Hospital staff showcased their musical prowess raising more than £760 for charity.

The Basingstoke Hospital and Hart male voice choirs, brought the house down as they performed at All Saints’ Church, Basingstoke last week.

All proceeds from the concert went to Basingstoke-based Ark Cancer centre charity who are raising £5million for a local cancer treatment centre, earmarked for land near the M3.

Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications at Ark Cancer Centre Charity, thanked both choirs for their wonderful support and updated the audience on the progress of the charity’s fundraising appeal, which has now topped £1.6m.

Mark said: “Ark is grateful to everyone who was involved in organising this splendid and memorable concert. The vocal power and great performance of the male voice choirs, individually and collectively, was a joy to listen to.”

He also thanked all who attended and donated to the cause.