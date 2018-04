Springwatch star and naturalist Chris Packham sprung into action to launch the first ever UK wildlife audit from Basingstoke.

The goal of Chris Packham’s UK Bioblitz Campaign is to highlight the extent to which the nation’s species are under threat.

The TV star stopped by Cliddesden near Basingstoke to film the promotional video for the campaign and to observe the wildlife in the nearby meadow.

See how Chris got on with Cliddesden Community Conservation Group’s Alison Mosson in the video below: