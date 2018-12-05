Christmas Carols with the Mayor

Come all ye faithful and join the Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane at this year’s Civic Carol Service.

The free and family-friendly festive service will be held at St Josephs Catholic Church in South Ham on Sunday 9 December at 7pm.

The Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Cllr Sean Keating and Mayoress Mrs Gwen Keating will host the popular seasonal event which will feature musical performances from the Heritage Orchestra, Belles of St Martin’s Choir, Basingstoke Ladies Choir and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School Choir.

The service will be taken by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Father Chris Whelan, there will be readings from representatives of local community groups and the Mayor will give his Christmas message.

Members of the congregation will be invited to join the Mayor and Mayoress for festive refreshments after the service. Donations from programmes and refreshments will go towards the Mayor’s Charity Appeal 2018/19 which is raising money for three local charities – Basingstoke Mencap, Naomi House & Jacksplace and Basingstoke NeighbourCare.

Cllr Keating said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming as many local people who can make it. There will be familiar carols, Christmas messages, festive music and refreshments afterwards. It promises to be a wonderful community event.”