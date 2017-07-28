Church hall project gives space for groups to grow

Residents and community groups in Popley will be able to enjoy improved facilities at St Gabriel’s Church.

The church hall, off Popley Way on Tewkesbury Close, is to double in size with an extension providing improved disabled access, a larger kitchen, new toilets and extra meeting rooms.

This is thanks to a £400,000 funding boost from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and a second phase of works will see a community café added.

Cllr Robert Tate, the borough council’s cabinet member for finance, service delivery and improvement, said: “It is great to see work begin on extending the community hall facilities at St Gabriel’s Church hall in Popley.

“This project has been funded by the council’s local infrastructure fund and is high anticipated by local community groups who will benefit greatly from the improvements that are being made.

“The community hall is very accessible to the whole community, and will provide even more opportunities to local clubs and organisations to expand their membership.”

Currently, more than 750 people use the church hall for a variety of activities and meetings, ranging from baby and toddlers, to youth, social and senior groups.

New housing development shooting up in the surrounding area was one of the reasons behind the improvements and increase in size.

Cllr Tate added: “The Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, for instance, have a waiting list and would welcome additional space to accommodate more members.

“It will also allow new community-driven activities, such as dance or marital arts, to be introduced and will provide amenities to help young people develop their social and community skills.”

The Rev Arthur Botham, vicar of St Gabriel’s, has welcomed the improvements. He said: “We are delighted that the building works have begun and excited at the prospect of their completion and launch to our community.

“We are grateful to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and their unstinting support through the local infrastructure fund for this vital community project.”